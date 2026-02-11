Merrimack takes on Marist, aims for 5th straight victory

Marist Red Foxes (16-8, 10-5 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (16-9, 12-2 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Marist.

The Warriors are 8-0 in home games. Merrimack has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Foxes are 10-5 in conference play. Marist ranks third in college basketball giving up 62.6 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

Merrimack makes 41.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Marist has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Marist averages 70.9 points per game, 3.1 more than the 67.8 Merrimack gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: KC Ugwuakazi is averaging 5.3 points and 1.8 blocks for the Warriors. Ernest Shelton is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rhyjon Blackwell is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 12.6 points. Justin Menard is averaging 12.6 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press