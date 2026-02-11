Detroit Mercy plays Wright State following Nadeau’s 20-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (10-13, 7-7 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (16-9, 11-3 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays Wright State after TJ Nadeau scored 20 points in Detroit Mercy’s 76-63 loss to the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Raiders have gone 9-3 at home. Wright State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Titans are 7-7 in Horizon League play. Detroit Mercy is seventh in the Horizon League giving up 79.1 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

Wright State scores 79.6 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 79.1 Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy scores 5.3 more points per game (77.3) than Wright State gives up to opponents (72.0).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Cooper is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Raiders. TJ Burch is averaging 14.7 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 13.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Titans. Tyler Spratt is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 79.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press