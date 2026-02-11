Skip to main content
UCSD hosts Wilson and UC Davis

By AP News

UC Davis Aggies (15-9, 8-5 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (16-9, 6-7 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on UCSD after Marcus Wilson scored 24 points in UC Davis’ 67-58 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Tritons are 6-5 in home games. UCSD ranks third in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.2 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Aggies are 8-5 against Big West opponents. UC Davis scores 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

UCSD averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.7 per game UC Davis allows. UC Davis has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

The Tritons and Aggies match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Beath is averaging 13.8 points for the Tritons. Alex Chaikin is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Connor Sevilla is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.0 points for the Aggies. Wilson is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

