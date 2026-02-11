Skip to main content
CSU Fullerton visits Bender and Long Beach State

By AP News

CSU Fullerton Titans (12-13, 7-6 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (8-16, 4-8 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts CSU Fullerton after Shaquil Bender scored 22 points in Long Beach State’s 77-74 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Beach are 7-5 on their home court. Long Beach State is ninth in the Big West scoring 74.7 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Titans are 7-6 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton leads the Big West scoring 18.5 fast break points per game.

Long Beach State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 47.2% shooting opponents of Long Beach State have averaged.

The Beach and Titans face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Sykes is averaging 18.2 points for the Beach. Bender is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Christian WIlliams averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Joshua Ward is shooting 43.1% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

