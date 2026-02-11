Shuler leads Oregon State against Santa Clara after 23-point game

Santa Clara Broncos (18-7, 8-4 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (17-8, 9-3 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts Santa Clara after Kennedie Shuler scored 23 points in Oregon State’s 53-50 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Beavers are 11-2 in home games. Oregon State is ninth in the WCC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Lizzy Williamson averaging 1.8.

The Broncos are 8-4 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara leads the WCC with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Sophie Glancey averaging 2.5.

Oregon State’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Oregon State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Villa is averaging 15.1 points for the Beavers. Shuler is averaging 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Maia Jones is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Broncos. Ashley Hawkins is averaging 16.9 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 82.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press