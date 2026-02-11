Lake and the Oregon State Beavers take on conference foe San Francisco

Oregon State Beavers (13-13, 6-7 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (14-12, 6-7 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josiah Lake and Oregon State visit Ryan Beasley and San Francisco on Thursday.

The Dons are 9-3 in home games. San Francisco has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Beavers are 6-7 against WCC opponents. Oregon State gives up 74.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.2 points per game.

San Francisco is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Oregon State allows to opponents. Oregon State has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 43.3% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beasley is averaging 14 points and 3.7 assists for the Dons. Junjie Wang is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

Lake is averaging 13.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Beavers. Isaiah Sy is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Beavers: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press