Latrell Wrightsell Jr. hits 7 3-pointers, scores 21 as Alabama beats Ole Miss 93-74

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Latrell Wrightsell Jr. tied his career high with seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, Labaron Philon scored 18, and Alabama overcame a cold-shooting start to beat Mississippi 93-74 on Wednesday night and extended the Rebels’ losing streak to six games.

Aiden Sherrell scored 15 points and Amari Allen had 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Alabama (17-7, 7-4 SEC). Aden Holloway added 12 points and six assists.

AJ Storr led Ole Miss (11-13, 3-8) with 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting. Eduardo Klafke had 12 points and a career-high nine rebounds. Klafke, a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard, scored 10 points or more for the third consecutive game and the fourth of his career.

Sherrell scored the first seven points while Wrightsell, Allen and Holloway each hit a 3 in a 19-6 run that gave Alabama a 51-38 lead with 13:38 left in the game, and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way.

Storr scored 13 points — including the Rebels’ first 11 — in a 15-5 run that gave them a nine-point lead with 9:10 left in the first half. Alabama scored 11 of the next 13 before Allen and Philon made back-to-back 3-pointers and Holloway added a layup to give the Crimson Tide a 32-30 lead in the intermission — their lowest-scoring first half this season. Ole Miss went 0 for 10 from the field over a span of about 6 1/2 minutes in the first half.

The Crimson Tide shot 53% from the field, made 12 of their 22 3-pointers and scored 61 points in second half.

Up next

Alabama: Hosts South Carolina on Saturday.

Ole Miss: Hosts Mississippi State on Saturday.

