Jizzle James, Baba Miller lead the way as Cincinnati dumps Kansas State 91-62

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jizzle James scored 24 points, Baba Miller had a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double, and Cincinnati rolled past Kansas State 91-62 on Wednesday night.

Miller also recorded six assists and four blocked shots. He has 11 double-doubles this season and is one of three players nationally with the stat line of at least 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists per game.

James buried 6 of 8 3-pointers and Jalen Celestine, who scored 18 points, made 4 of 6 3s. The Bearcats hit on 16 of 28 3-pointers.

Sencire Harris scored 12 points, and Day Day Thomas added 10 for Cincinnati (13-12, 5-7 Big 12).

Needing 31 points to reach 2,000 for his career, K-State’s P.J. Haggerty scored 24. With seven more points, he will join Gonzaga’s Graham Ike, Indiana’s Tucker DeVries and Oklahoma’s Nijel Pack as the only active Division I players with 2,000 points.

Celestine, Miller and James all hit two 3-pointers as Cincinnati opened the game with 6 of 8 3s, building a 30-11 lead in the first eight minutes. The Bearcats led 53-31 at halftime after shooting 57% from the floor and making 9 of 14 3-pointers.

A 10-0 run helped Cincinnati stretch the lead to 28 points early in the second half, and the margin peaked at 32 when Jordi Rodriguez hit a 3 with about 3 minutes remaining.

The Bearcats won on the road for the first time this season after being 0-6 in true road games.

The Wildcats (10-14, 1-10) have lost five straight.

Up next

Kansas State: The Wildcats hit the road to play No. 3 Houston on Saturday.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats return home to face Utah on Sunday.

