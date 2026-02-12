Skip to main content
Okorie, Gealer combine for 43 points, lead Stanford past Boston College 70-64

By AP News

BOSTON (AP) — Ebuka Okorie scored 22 points and Benny Gealer added 21 to lead Stanford to a 70-64 victory over Boston College on Wednesday night.

Jayden Hastings scored four points in a 6-0 surge to pull Boston College to 65-62 with 1:53 remaining. Gealer answered with a 3-pointer and then Jeremy Dent-Smith made two free throws with 22 seconds left to seal it.

Okorie shot 8 of 14 from the floor with two 3-pointers, and made 4 of 5 free-throw attempts to go with five assists. He has 515 points this season, one shy of Todd Lichti’s (1985-86) program record for most points scored by a freshman.

Gealer made 7 of 14 field-goals attempts and was 6 of 13 from long range. Dent-Smith finished with 11 points for Stanford (16-9, 5-7 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Boden Kapke made three 3s and scored 15 points for Boston College (9-15, 2-9), which has lost five consecutive games. Fred Payne added 14 points, Luka Toews scored 13 and Hasting had 11. Payne was 0 of 6 from distance.

Stanford closed the first half on a 16-2 run to tie it 34-all at the break. In the second half, Gealer started and ended a 14-2 run with 3-pointers to give the Cardinal a 52-43 lead with 10:23 remaining.

Up next

Stanford: Plays Saturday at Wake Forest.

Boston College: Hosts California on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

