San Diego defeats Portland 71-58

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Sebastian Gorosito scored 19 points as San Diego beat Portland 71-58 on Wednesday night.

Gorosito had five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Toreros (11-16, 5-9 West Coast Conference). Toneari Lane scored 14 points, going 4 of 6 from the floor, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line. Gavin Ripp finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with nine points.

Dante Censori-Hercules finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for the Pilots (12-15, 5-9). Portland also got 12 points from James O’Donnell. Joel Foxwell had 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Gorosito scored 11 points in the first half and San Diego went into the break trailing 31-27. San Diego used a 7-0 second-half run to come back from a four-point deficit and take the lead at 34-31 with 17:07 left in the game before finishing off the victory. Lane scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press