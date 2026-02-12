Parker leads UMass against Akron after 31-point game

UMass Minutemen (15-10, 6-6 MAC) at Akron Zips (19-5, 10-1 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass visits Akron after K’Jei Parker scored 31 points in UMass’ 94-91 overtime loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Zips are 12-0 on their home court. Akron is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Minutemen are 6-6 against conference opponents. UMass ranks seventh in the MAC allowing 75.8 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Akron averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 7.6 per game UMass allows. UMass scores 6.4 more points per game (80.6) than Akron gives up (74.2).

The Zips and Minutemen match up Friday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Hardman averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Tavari Johnson is shooting 51.0% and averaging 20.1 points over the past 10 games.

Leonardo Bettiol is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Minutemen. Marcus Banks is averaging 18.3 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

