Quinnipiac faces Siena on 3-game win streak

By AP News

Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-9, 10-5 MAAC) at Siena Saints (17-8, 10-4 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Siena.

The Saints are 7-3 in home games. Siena is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Bobcats have gone 10-5 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac ranks fourth in the MAAC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Amarri Monroe averaging 6.4.

Siena makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Quinnipiac has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Quinnipiac has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Siena have averaged.

The Saints and Bobcats face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Doty is averaging 17 points and seven rebounds for the Saints. Brendan Coyle is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaden Zimmerman is shooting 40.2% and averaging 16.2 points for the Bobcats. Asim Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

