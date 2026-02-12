No. 23 Miami (OH) faces Ohio, aims for 25th win of season

Ohio Bobcats (13-12, 7-5 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (24-0, 11-0 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Miami (OH) will aim for its 25th win of the season when the RedHawks host the Ohio.

The RedHawks are 13-0 in home games. Miami (OH) averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 18-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bobcats have gone 7-5 against MAC opponents. Ohio ranks ninth in the MAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Jackson Paveletzke averaging 5.3.

Miami (OH) scores 92.7 points, 15.4 more per game than the 77.3 Ohio allows. Ohio averages 77.7 points per game, 3.4 more than the 74.3 Miami (OH) allows to opponents.

The RedHawks and Bobcats meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eian Elmer is averaging 11.8 points and six rebounds for the RedHawks. Peter Suder is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Paveletzke is averaging 16.6 points and 5.3 assists for the Bobcats. Aidan Hadaway is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 89.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press