Saint Peter’s visits Sacred Heart following Hill’s 30-point showing

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (14-8, 11-3 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-16, 6-9 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays Saint Peter’s after Anquan Hill scored 30 points in Sacred Heart’s 80-68 loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Pioneers are 5-5 in home games. Sacred Heart is 4-10 against opponents over .500.

The Peacocks are 11-3 in conference play. Saint Peter’s averages 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Sacred Heart is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Saint Peter’s allows to opponents. Saint Peter’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has given up to its opponents (46.5%).

The Pioneers and Peacocks match up Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is scoring 17.6 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Pioneers. Nyle Ralph-Beyer is averaging 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games.

Brent Bland is averaging 14.4 points and 2.3 steals for the Peacocks. Zaakir Williamson is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Peacocks: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press