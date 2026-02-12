Brown visits Harvard after Hinton’s 20-point game

Brown Bears (7-14, 1-7 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (13-9, 6-2 Ivy League)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts Brown after Robert Hinton scored 20 points in Harvard’s 71-58 win over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Crimson have gone 6-3 in home games. Harvard is eighth in the Ivy League with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Tey Barbour averaging 4.8.

The Bears are 1-7 in conference matchups. Brown scores 70.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Harvard scores 71.3 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 68.6 Brown gives up. Brown averages 70.7 points per game, 2.6 more than the 68.1 Harvard allows.

The Crimson and Bears match up Friday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barbour is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 12.7 points and 5.2 rebounds. Hinton is shooting 53.5% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Landon Lewis is averaging 15.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bears. Luke Paragon is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press