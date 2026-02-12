Roch Cholowsky embraces his status as projected No. 1 MLB draft pick and undisputed leader of UCLA

He’s been called the best shortstop to come through college baseball in at least two decades. He’s the centerpiece of a loaded UCLA team that has all the makings of a team capable of winning the national championship. He’s long been projected to be the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball amateur draft in July.

Roch Cholowsky embraces all of it.

“I enjoy expectations. I enjoy trying to go after something,” Cholowsky said in an interview with The Associated Press. “The main goal obviously is what we’re doing with the guys here at school.”

Cholowsky, named 2025 national player of the year by multiple outlets, begins his third season with the Bruins on Friday when they open at home against UC San Diego. He’ll be the most-watched college player in the country the next four months as he tries to lead the Bruins back to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

UCLA coach John Savage, understanding the pressure Cholowsky will be under, set up a lunch for his star player with Phil Nevin last week. Nevin was picked No. 1 in the 1992 draft, by Houston, the same week he was playing in the CWS for Cal State Fullerton.

Nevin played 12 years in the majors, coached and managed in the minors and majors and now works for the Chicago White Sox as a special assistant for player development. The White Sox, it so happens, have the No. 1 draft pick.

The conversation between Nevin and Cholowsky during their hourlong lunch mostly was about their similarities at the same stage in their careers and the ways Nevin approached the day-to-day of his draft year.

“We didn’t talk too much about the White Sox or what they’re thinking about,” Cholowsky said.

If Cholowsky wants more insight on pro ball, he can always talk to his dad. Dan Cholowsky was the No. 39 overall pick in the 1991 draft, by St. Louis, after playing second and third base at California. He spent eight years in the minors before going into scouting. Roch said he and his dad talk baseball every day.

Roch Cholowsky arrived at UCLA from Chandler, Arizona, as part of the heralded 2023 recruiting class. He started every game and batted a team-best .308 as the Bruins struggled to a 19-33 record in 2024. The players could have splintered and high-tailed it to the transfer portal, but Cholowsky said he and his teammates believed in Savage’s plan and the hard times strengthened their resolve.

“The conversations we had were more about what we could change to turn it around rather than looking at other options and finding the easy way out,” he said.

The Bruins finished last season 48-18 overall and 22-8 in their first year in the Big Ten. They swept through regionals and super regionals and went 1-2 in the CWS.

Cholowsky broke out, winning the Brooks Wallace Award as the nation’s top shortstop and Big Ten player of the year and defensive player of the year. He led the Bruins in batting (.353), home runs (23), total bases (179), slugging percentage (.710), on-base percentage (.480), hits (89) and runs scored (80). According to his draft thumbnail on MLB.com, some scouts consider him the top all-around college shortstop since Troy Tulowitzki, the No. 7 pick in 2005.

“We’ve had some really good shortstops here, and Roch clearly is elite — not only for his play but for his loyalty,” Savage said. “He’ll do anything to win. He’s very unselfish, not really caring who gets the credit. Obviously there’s a lot of hype around him and a lot of stories and so forth. He understands team and he understands the progression of what a good team has to go through.”

UCLA begins the season ranked No. 1 by Baseball America and D1Baseball.com, and Savage credits Cholowsky for keeping the group of juniors together to make one more run at a title before many of them head to pro ball.

“He’s an exceptional clubhouse guy,” the coach said. “His makeup, his leadership, his body of work in terms of his work ethic in the weight room, drills, practice, meetings… It’s all about winning with him. Whenever you have your best player as one of the best workers, that’s giving the right message day in and day out and makes life much easier.”

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer