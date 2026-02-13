Judge grants Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss a preliminary injunction for extra eligibility

PITTSBORO, Miss. (AP) — In saying “the NCAA ignored its own rules,” a Mississippi judge granted Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss a preliminary injunction Thursday against college athletics’ governing body, allowing him to receive an extra year of eligibility so he can play next season.

The NCAA denied Chambliss’ waiver request Jan. 9, and after Chambliss appealed, the organization’s Athletics Eligibility Subcommittee upheld the denial on Feb. 4.

Judge Robert Whitwell took about 90 minutes to explain his decision that he agreed with Chambliss’ argument that the player’s medical history was not properly considered by the NCAA. The 23-year-old Chambliss has been in college for five years, but was healthy enough to play just three years.

Chambliss began his college career at Ferris State in 2021, redshirted his first season and did not play in 2022 because of medical reasons.

He played two more seasons at the Division II school in Michigan, leading the Bulldogs to a national championship before transferring to Ole Miss before the start of this past season.

Chambliss completed 294 of 445 passes (66.1%) for 3,937 yards with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions for Ole Miss (13-2), which set a school record for wins, including two after making the College Football Playoff for the first time. He ran for 527 yards and eight more TDs.

The Rebels lost 31-27 to Miami in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 8.

