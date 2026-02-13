Skip to main content
CSU Fullerton secures 86-82 win against Long Beach State

By AP News

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Ward scored 22 points to help CSU Fullerton defeat Long Beach State 86-82 on Thursday night.

Ward added five rebounds and seven assists for the Titans (13-13, 8-6 Big West Conference). Bryce Cofield added 18 points while going 7 of 11 and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line. Jefferson Monegro shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Petar Majstorovic finished with 22 points for the Beach (8-17, 4-9). Long Beach State also got 12 points apiece from Shaquil Bender and Gavin Sykes.

The Beach prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

