Texas State hosts UL Monroe after Lewis’ 32-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-22, 1-12 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (16-11, 8-6 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe faces Texas State after Krystian Lewis scored 32 points in UL Monroe’s 103-70 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Bobcats are 14-1 on their home court. Texas State scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Warhawks are 1-12 in conference matchups. UL Monroe is 3-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Texas State averages 73.7 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 82.9 UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe averages 71.7 points per game, 1.3 more than the 70.4 Texas State gives up to opponents.

The Bobcats and Warhawks square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Hall is shooting 54.9% and averaging 14.5 points for the Bobcats. Mark Drone is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Lewis averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. MJ Russell is averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Warhawks: 1-9, averaging 67.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

By The Associated Press