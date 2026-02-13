Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on 10-game losing streak

Penn State Nittany Lions (11-14, 2-12 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (8-16, 1-12 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon comes into the matchup against Penn State as losers of 10 in a row.

The Ducks are 7-6 on their home court. Oregon has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nittany Lions are 2-12 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is 6-12 against opponents over .500.

Oregon’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Penn State gives up. Penn State averages 75.6 points per game, 0.6 more than the 75.0 Oregon gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Bittle is averaging 16.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Ducks. Kwame Evans Jr. is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Freddie Filione V is averaging 14.6 points for the Nittany Lions. Josh Reed is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 0-10, averaging 64.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 24.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

By The Associated Press