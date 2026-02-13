Saint Mary’s (CA) visits Ralph and Pacific

Saint Mary’s Gaels (22-4, 11-2 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (17-10, 8-6 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts Saint Mary’s (CA) after Elias Ralph scored 22 points in Pacific’s 65-59 victory over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Tigers have gone 11-1 in home games. Pacific scores 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Gaels are 11-2 in conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks ninth in college basketball allowing 64.1 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

Pacific makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Pacific gives up.

The Tigers and Gaels match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ralph is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Joshua Dent is averaging 13.1 points, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Gaels. Paulius Murauskas is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press