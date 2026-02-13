UC Irvine hosts Ward and CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (13-13, 8-6 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (16-9, 9-4 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces UC Irvine after Joshua Ward scored 22 points in CSU Fullerton’s 86-82 victory over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Anteaters are 8-3 in home games. UC Irvine is 7-8 against opponents over .500.

The Titans have gone 8-6 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton ranks sixth in the Big West with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Ward averaging 4.0.

UC Irvine scores 77.3 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 82.2 CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton scores 15.8 more points per game (83.9) than UC Irvine allows to opponents (68.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurian Dixon is shooting 42.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Anteaters. Andre Henry is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ward is scoring 14.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Titans. Jefferson Monegro is averaging 11.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

