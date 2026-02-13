Price and the Nevada Wolf Pack visit conference foe San Diego State

Nevada Wolf Pack (17-7, 9-4 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (17-6, 11-2 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays Nevada in a matchup of MWC teams.

The Aztecs are 11-1 on their home court. San Diego State averages 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Wolf Pack are 9-4 in MWC play. Nevada is fourth in the MWC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Price averaging 2.6.

San Diego State makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Nevada has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Nevada averages 7.1 more points per game (77.0) than San Diego State gives up (69.9).

The Aztecs and Wolf Pack face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Dixon-Waters is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 12.4 points. Miles Byrd is shooting 43.3% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

Price is averaging 12.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Wolf Pack. Corey Camper Jr. is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

By The Associated Press