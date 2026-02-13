Wake Forest hosts Stanford following Okorie’s 22-point game

Stanford Cardinal (16-9, 5-7 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-12, 3-8 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford visits Wake Forest after Ebuka Okorie scored 22 points in Stanford’s 70-64 win over the Boston College Eagles.

The Demon Deacons are 8-6 on their home court. Wake Forest has a 4-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinal are 5-7 against conference opponents. Stanford is eighth in the ACC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Rohosy averaging 2.2.

Wake Forest scores 80.2 points, 7.5 more per game than the 72.7 Stanford allows. Stanford averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Wake Forest gives up.

The Demon Deacons and Cardinal meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juke Harris is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Nate Calmese is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rohosy is averaging 7.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Cardinal. Okorie is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 3-7, averaging 77.6 points, 26.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press