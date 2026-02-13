Cal takes on Boston College after Ames’ 23-point game

California Golden Bears (17-8, 5-7 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-15, 2-9 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits Boston College after Dai Dai Ames scored 23 points in Cal’s 107-100 overtime loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Eagles are 8-6 in home games. Boston College gives up 68.6 points and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Golden Bears have gone 5-7 against ACC opponents. Cal has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Boston College scores 67.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 72.9 Cal allows. Cal averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Boston College allows.

The Eagles and Golden Bears square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred Payne is averaging 14.9 points for the Eagles. Boden Kapke is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ames is scoring 17.2 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Golden Bears. Justin Pippen is averaging 15.4 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press