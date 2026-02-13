Pepperdine faces Loyola Marymount, aims to end 6-game skid

Loyola Marymount Lions (13-14, 4-10 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (6-20, 1-12 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine heads into the matchup against Loyola Marymount after losing six straight games.

The Waves have gone 5-9 in home games. Pepperdine is 3-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 4-10 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 46.4% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Clark is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Waves. Danilo Dozic is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jan Vide is averaging 11.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Lions. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 1-9, averaging 68.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press