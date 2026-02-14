Skip to main content
No. 7 Michigan hosts No. 13 Michigan State after Olson’s 21-point game

By AP News

Michigan State Spartans (20-5, 9-5 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (21-4, 12-2 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Michigan faces No. 13 Michigan State after Olivia Olson scored 21 points in Michigan’s 80-58 win over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Wolverines are 12-1 on their home court. Michigan averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 17-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Spartans are 9-5 against conference opponents. Michigan State is ninth in the Big Ten with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Kennedy Blair averaging 7.0.

Michigan’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Michigan State gives up. Michigan State has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

The Wolverines and Spartans face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson is scoring 18.9 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Wolverines. Mila Holloway is averaging 13.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the past 10 games.

Emma Shumate averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Grace Vanslooten is shooting 45.7% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

