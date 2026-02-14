McMahon leads No. 14 Ole Miss against No. 18 Kentucky after 21-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (20-5, 7-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (19-7, 6-6 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Ole Miss visits No. 18 Kentucky after Cotie McMahon scored 21 points in Ole Miss’ 80-57 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Wildcats are 11-2 in home games. Kentucky is ninth in the SEC scoring 76.5 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Rebels are 7-3 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 16-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Kentucky makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Ole Miss scores 19.1 more points per game (77.6) than Kentucky allows (58.5).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clara Strack is averaging 16.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Wildcats. Tonie Morgan is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

McMahon is averaging 19.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Rebels. Sira Thienou is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

