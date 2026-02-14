Bradley visits Southern Illinois following Kraus’ 30-point game

Bradley Braves (16-8, 10-4 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (8-13, 6-7 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois hosts Bradley after Alayna Kraus scored 30 points in Southern Illinois’ 84-60 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Salukis are 6-4 in home games. Southern Illinois is fourth in the MVC in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Indya Green paces the Salukis with 8.6 boards.

The Braves are 10-4 in MVC play. Bradley scores 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

Southern Illinois’ average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Bradley allows. Bradley averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Southern Illinois allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kraus is shooting 42.0% and averaging 15.9 points for the Salukis. Green is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kaylen Nelson is averaging 18.6 points for the Braves. Maya Foz is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press