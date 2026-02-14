Moore leads Yale against Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (10-12, 1-8 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (5-17, 1-8 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale faces Dartmouth after Ciniya Moore scored 32 points in Yale’s 70-62 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Bulldogs are 1-8 on their home court. Yale is sixth in the Ivy League scoring 57.9 points while shooting 38.6% from the field.

The Big Green are 1-8 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth has a 4-9 record against opponents over .500.

Yale’s average of 3.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Yale gives up.

The Bulldogs and Big Green match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is scoring 17.3 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Luisa Vydrova is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

Zeynep Ozel is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 10.4 points and four assists. Cate MacDonald is averaging 7.8 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 57.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Big Green: 2-8, averaging 53.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press