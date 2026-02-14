Kaus leads Cornell against No. 24 Princeton after 25-point showing

Princeton Tigers (19-3, 7-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (8-14, 3-6 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell plays No. 24 Princeton after Rachel Kaus scored 25 points in Cornell’s 72-66 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Big Red have gone 2-8 in home games. Cornell ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 14.1 assists per game led by Kelsey Langston averaging 3.3.

The Tigers are 7-2 in Ivy League play. Princeton scores 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

Cornell’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Princeton allows. Princeton scores 11.2 more points per game (73.2) than Cornell allows to opponents (62.0).

The Big Red and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clarke Jackson is averaging 9.7 points for the Big Red. Kaus is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Madison St. Rose is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Tigers. Olivia Hutcherson is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 59.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

