McMiller leads Penn State against Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats (8-16, 2-11 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (8-17, 1-13 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts Northwestern after Kiyomi McMiller scored 30 points in Penn State’s 81-62 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Lady Lions have gone 4-8 at home. Penn State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 2-11 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Penn State is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Northwestern allows to opponents. Northwestern averages 65.5 points per game, 16.9 fewer points than the 82.4 Penn State allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMiller is scoring 20.7 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Lady Lions. Gracie Merkle is averaging 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 74.3% over the last 10 games.

Grace Sullivan is scoring 22.2 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wildcats. Casey Harter is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 1-9, averaging 70.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 63.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press