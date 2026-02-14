Utah State hosts Fresno State following Powell’s 22-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (13-13, 7-8 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (6-17, 2-12 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits Utah State after Danae Powell scored 22 points in Fresno State’s 75-69 victory against the Boise State Broncos.

The Aggies have gone 5-6 at home. Utah State averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 4-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 7-8 against MWC opponents. Fresno State scores 63.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Utah State scores 59.6 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 58.8 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State has shot at a 40.0% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Gayles is shooting 32.5% and averaging 11.9 points for the Aggies. Elise Livingston is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Emilia Long is averaging 13.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bulldogs. Powell is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 0-10, averaging 56.2 points, 25.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

