Bell, Camden combine for 10 3-pointers, help Cal cruise past Boston College 86-75

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Bell made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points to help California cruise past Boston College 86-75 on Saturday.

Cal (18-8, 6-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed against BC, and led by as many as 20 points in each half. The Golden Bears ended a two-game skid that included a 107-100, double-overtime loss to Syracuse.

Bell shot 8 of 13 from the field and 6 of 10 from long range. John Camden made four 3s and finished with 15 points. Dai Dai Ames also scored 15 points and Justin Pippen chipped in with 12. Cal shot 56% overall and 48% (14 of 29) from beyond the arc.

Fred Payne scored 16 points to lead Boston College (9-16, 2-10), which has lost six straight games. Chase Forte added 14 points, and Luka Toews and Jayden Hastings scored 12 each.

With 4:18 remaining, Toews hit a 3-pointer to spark a 10-3 spurt that pulled the Eagles to 80-71 with 2:16 left. Camden answered with a 3 and BC didn’t get closer.

Cal used a 19-8 run, capped by Camden’s 3-pointer, for a 20-point lead late in the first half. Payne’s 3 helped pull the Eagles to 43-28 at the break. In the second half, another Camden 3 stretched the Golden Bears’ lead to 55-35 with 16:32 to play.

Up next

Cal: The Golden Bears face Stanford at home on Saturday.

Boston College: The Eagles are at Florida State on Saturday.

