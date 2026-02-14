Trio helps Oklahoma put together 18-0 second-half run, leading to 94-78 victory over Georgia

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Tae Davis had 19 points, Nijel Pack and reserve Kuol Atak both scored 18, and Oklahoma used an 18-0 second-half run to beat Georgia 94-78 on Saturday.

Davis made 7 of 10 shots and 5 of 7 free throws for the Sooners (13-12, 3-9 Southeastern Conference), who beat No. 15 Vanderbilt by a point on the road last time out to end a nine-game losing streak. Pack hit 6 of 10 shots with four 3-pointers and Atak did his damage on 6-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Reserve Dayton Forsythe scored 13.

Blue Cain scored 20 to pace the Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7), who have lost two straight and 5 of 6. Marcus Millender had 16 points and Kareem Stagg scored 10.

Pack hit two 3-pointers and a jumper and Atak added another 3 in the Sooners’ 18-point run, turning a seven-point deficit into a 60-49 lead with 13:36 remaining.

Atak and Pack made consecutive 3s to push the advantage to 16 and the Sooners led by double digits over the final 11:30.

Georgia led 11-7 when play stopped for a few minutes after a popcorn machine caught fire at a concession stand.

Forsythe hit a 3 to put Oklahoma up 12-11 and the lead changed hands 13 times over the final 14:30 before halftime. Atak hit a 3 with three seconds left and the Sooners trailed 43-41 at halftime.

Georgia made its first nine shots and went into the break shooting 71% — 17 for 24. The Bulldogs shot 38% in the second half.

