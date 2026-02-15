Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
56.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Wilson has 18 in UC Davis’ 71-54 win over Long Beach State

By AP News

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Wilson had 18 points in UC Davis’ 71-54 win against Long Beach State on Saturday.

Wilson had six assists for the Aggies (16-10, 9-6 Big West Conference). Connor Sevilla scored 10 points, shooting 3 for 9 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Niko Rocak shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Gavin Sykes led the Beach (8-18, 4-10) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Isaiah Lewis added 10 points and three steals for Long Beach State. The loss was the Beach’s seventh in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.