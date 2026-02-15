Henley’s 24 lead Grand Canyon past San Jose State 94-79

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jaden Henley scored 24 points as Grand Canyon beat San Jose State 94-79 on Saturday.

Henley had five rebounds and eight assists for the Antelopes (16-9, 9-5 Mountain West Conference). Efe Demirel scored 15 points, shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Makaih Williams went 6 of 10 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds and six assists.

Colby Garland finished with 23 points, seven assists and two steals for the Spartans (6-19, 1-13). Pasha Goodarzi added 15 points for San Jose State. Sadraque NgaNga finished with 14 points. The loss is the eighth straight for the Spartans.

Grand Canyon carried a slim three-point lead into halftime, as Henley led the way with 13 points. Grand Canyon outscored San Jose State by 12 points over the final half, while Henley led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Antelopes used a 17-0 run through the halftime break to turn a 10-point deficit into a seven-point lead. They never relinquished that lead.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.