Fresno State secures 93-63 win over Air Force

By AP News

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Led by 18 points each from Wilson Jacques and DeShawn Gory, Fresno State defeated Air Force 93-63 on Saturday.

Jacques added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-13, 6-8 Mountain West Conference). Gory shot 8 for 16, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Bastien Rieber shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Lucas Hobin finished with 26 points for the Falcons (3-22, 0-14). Air Force also got 13 points from Riley Dering. Kam Sanders had 10 points and 11 assists. The loss is the 18th straight for the Falcons.

The score was 45-33 at halftime, with Jacques racking up 10 points. Fresno State extended its lead to 77-50 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Jacques scored a team-high eight points in the second half as the Bulldogs closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

