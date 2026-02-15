Skip to main content
Hubbard scores 32 points to lead Mississippi State past Ole Miss

By AP News

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Josh Hubbard scored 32 points, Achor Achor scored 18, and Mississippi State ended a three-game skid by beating Ole Miss 90-78 on Saturday.

Hubbard finished 12-of-16 shooting and Achor went 6 of 8. Jayden Epps added 12 points for Mississippi State (12-13 4-8 SEC). The Bulldogs shot 57% (33 of 58).

Malik Dia tied a career-high with 32 points and reserve AJ Storr scored 21 for Ole Miss (11-14, 3-9). When he was at Bellarmine, Dia scored 32 points on Jan. 7, 2024 when the Bruins beat Drake 87-65.

The Rebels now have dropped seven straight. Mississippi State entered having lost eight of nine.

Mississippi State built a 13-3 lead and never trailed. Travis Perry made a 3-pointer with 8:13 before halftime and AJ Storr followed with a layup 30 seconds later to bring the Rebels within 24-21.

The Bulldogs countered when Jamarion Davis-Fleming threw down a dunk, Epps made a pair of foul shots and Hubbard made a 3 to stretch the margin to 10.

Storr made a layup and Dia’s jump shot reduced the Ole Miss deficit to 31-26 with 4:20 remaining before halftime. Mississippi State used a 16-2 run to close the half with a 47-28 lead.

The Bulldogs led by double digits the entire second half.

Up next

Mississippi State: Hosts Auburn on Wednesday.

Ole Miss: Travels to face Texas A&M on Wednesday.

