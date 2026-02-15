Skip to main content
Bolanga’s 18 lead Utah Tech over Cal Baptist 70-65

By AP News

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Noah Bolanga scored 18 points as Utah Tech beat Cal Baptist 70-65 on Saturday night to snap the Lancers’ nine-game win streak.

Utah Tech (16-11, 9-4 Western Athletic Conference) has won six in a row.

Bolanga also had eight rebounds for the Trailblazers. Ethan Potter added 11 points while shooting 3 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line while they also had 11 rebounds. Dario Domingos finished 5 of 10 from the floor to finish with 11 points. The Trailblazers extended their winning streak to six games.

Dominique Daniels Jr. led the Lancers (19-7, 9-4) in scoring, finishing with 29 points. Cal Baptist also got 20 points, six rebounds and two blocks from Jayden Jackson. Jonathan Griman also had six points, 15 rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

