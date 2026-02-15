Nicholls State plays Houston Christian, aims for 4th straight road win

Nicholls State Colonels (11-15, 10-7 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (9-17, 5-12 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Colonels take on Houston Christian.

The Huskies are 7-4 in home games. Houston Christian is 3-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Colonels are 10-7 in conference matchups. Nicholls State is seventh in the Southland with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalik Dunkley averaging 2.7.

Houston Christian’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Nicholls State gives up. Nicholls State averages 74.1 points per game, 1.1 more than the 73.0 Houston Christian gives up to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylin Green is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Huskies. Trent Johnson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Searles averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Sincere Malone is shooting 48.3% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 25.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press