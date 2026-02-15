Tarleton State faces Abilene Christian, looks to break home skid

Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-13, 4-8 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (12-13, 3-9 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on Abilene Christian looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Texans have gone 8-4 at home. Tarleton State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 4-8 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Tarleton State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Tarleton State have averaged.

The Texans and Wildcats match up Monday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camron McDowell is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, while averaging 13.9 points and 1.7 steals. Dior Johnson is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Rich Smith is averaging 9.5 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Bradyn Hubbard is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press