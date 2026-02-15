Howard takes on Delaware State after Taylor’s 22-point game

Howard Bison (16-10, 6-3 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (6-18, 1-8 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits Delaware State after Cedric Taylor III scored 22 points in Howard’s 79-53 victory over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Hornets are 5-4 in home games. Delaware State is eighth in the MEAC with 10.7 assists per game led by Ponce James averaging 3.3.

The Bison have gone 6-3 against MEAC opponents. Howard averages 15.7 assists per game to lead the MEAC, paced by Cam Gillus with 4.3.

Delaware State averages 61.0 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 68.5 Howard allows. Howard’s 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Delaware State has given up to its opponents (47.4%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is averaging 14.2 points, 3.3 assists and two steals for the Hornets. Miles Webb is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harris is averaging 17.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bison. Taylor is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 59.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press