UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Lamar following Lee’s 24-point outing

Lamar Cardinals (12-14, 7-10 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-12, 10-7 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar takes on UT Rio Grande Valley after Rob Lee Jr. scored 24 points in Lamar’s 76-63 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Vaqueros have gone 7-5 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is fourth in the Southland scoring 75.7 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Cardinals are 7-10 against Southland opponents. Lamar ranks third in the Southland with 14.8 assists per game led by King-Njhsanni Wilhite averaging 2.6.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Lamar gives up. Lamar averages 71.8 points per game, 2.2 more than the 69.6 UT Rio Grande Valley allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin McGhee III averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Koree Cotton is shooting 57.6% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Lee is averaging 16.6 points for the Cardinals. Braden East is averaging 15.7 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

By The Associated Press