SE Louisiana visits East Texas A&M following Forrest’s 26-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (8-18, 5-12 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (10-17, 5-12 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits East Texas A&M after Jalen Forrest scored 26 points in SE Louisiana’s 69-66 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The East Texas A&M Lions have gone 5-6 at home. East Texas A&M ranks eighth in the Southland in rebounding averaging 30.7 rebounds. Ronnie Harrison Jr. paces the East Texas A&M Lions with 6.2 boards.

The SE Louisiana Lions are 5-12 in Southland play. SE Louisiana is 3-13 against opponents over .500.

East Texas A&M averages 70.7 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 69.2 SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game East Texas A&M gives up.

The East Texas A&M Lions and SE Louisiana Lions meet Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the East Texas A&M Lions. Gianni Hunt is averaging 14.3 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Gaines is averaging 10.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the SE Louisiana Lions. Makhi Myles is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: East Texas A&M Lions: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

SE Louisiana Lions: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press