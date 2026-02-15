Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks face the Norfolk State Spartans on 5-game losing streak

Norfolk State Spartans (12-14, 5-4 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-18, 4-5 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore enters the matchup against Norfolk State as losers of five games in a row.

The Hawks are 5-1 on their home court. Maryland-Eastern Shore is sixth in the MEAC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Zion Obanla averaging 1.9.

The Spartans have gone 5-4 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State has a 7-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.7% Norfolk State allows to opponents. Norfolk State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorion Staples averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Obanla is averaging 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Anthony McComb III averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Elijah Jamison is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

