James leads Mississippi Valley State against Alabama State after 21-point game

By AP News

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-24, 0-11 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (8-17, 5-7 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State plays Alabama State after Michael James scored 21 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 72-65 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Hornets are 4-2 on their home court. Alabama State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Delta Devils are 0-11 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State is 1-18 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Alabama State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Alabama State has given up to its opponents (45.4%).

The Hornets and Delta Devils face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Simpsom is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 14.6 points and 3.5 assists. Tyler Byrd is shooting 43.1% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

James is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, while averaging 21.4 points and 1.8 steals. Daniel Mayfield is shooting 43.0% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 63.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

