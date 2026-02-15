Syla Swords scores 24, No. 7 Michigan beats No. 13 Michigan State 86-65 to sweep season series

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Syla Swords had 24 points and Olivia Olson scored 23, helping No. 7 Michigan beat No. 13 Michigan State 86-65 on Sunday to sweep the season series.

Mila Holloway, who finished with 15 points, made a 3-pointer to give the Wolverines (22-4, 13-2 Big Ten) their first lead with 5:53 left in the first half and scored eight points in one minute to spark a 10-0 run.

The Spartans (20-6, 9-6) were outscored 26-9 in the second quarter and didn’t recover, losing for the fourth time in five games.

Michigan State’s Kennedy Blair scored 21, Jalyn Brown had all 11 of her points in the first half and Grace VanSlooten scored seven of her 10 points in the first quarter when the visitors led by as much as eight points.

Spartans forward Juliann Woodard was taken off the court in a wheelchair after appearing to be hit in the head while going for a rebound in the fourth quarter.

The rivals met as ranked teams in the AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll for the second time this season, and the third time overall. Michigan won 94-91 in overtime at Michigan State two weeks ago.

The rematch drew a season-high 11,627 fans, the third-largest crowd to watch a women’s basketball game at Crisler Center.

Michigan honored Naz Hillmon, the school’s first woman to earn AP All-America honors in 2022, by raising a banner with her name and number (00) to the rafters. The Atlanta Dream forward was named the WNBA’s Sixth Player of the Year last September.

