Johnson scores 24 to guide Bradley to 70-60 victory over Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Jaquan Johnson scored 24 points to lead Bradley to a 70-60 victory over Southern Illinois on Sunday.

Johnson made 9 of 18 shots with two 3-pointers for the Braves (18-9, 11-5 Missouri Valley Conference), adding seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Alex Huibregtse hit four 3-pointers and scored 14.

Quel’Ron House finished with 26 points to pace the Salukis (12-15, 6-10). Davion Sykes added 12 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Johnson had seven points in the first half as the two teams played to a 28-all tie. Johnson had 17 points after halftime and Huibregtse added 11 to rally the Braves to the victory.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketba spurtll: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball