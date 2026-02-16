Bittle and Oregon host Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-14, 4-10 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (9-16, 2-12 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts Minnesota after Nathan Bittle scored 22 points in Oregon’s 83-72 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Ducks are 8-6 on their home court. Oregon is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Gophers are 4-10 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota has a 5-11 record against opponents above .500.

Oregon’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Oregon gives up.

The Ducks and Golden Gophers meet Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TK Simpkins averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Kwame Evans Jr. is shooting 38.6% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Cade Tyson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is averaging 13 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 1-9, averaging 67.5 points, 25.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press